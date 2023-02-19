Hyderabad: Symbiosis opens registration process for UG admissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Symbiosis International, a Deemed University (SIU), has opened registration process for admissions into 21 undergraduate programmes through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), to be held on May 6 and 14 for the academic year 2023-24.

With multiple attempts available, interested candidates can seek admission to 16 Institutes under SIU offering undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Liberal Arts, IT & Computer Applications, Applied Statistics and Data Science, a press release said.

Further divided into — SET, SLAT (SET-Law), and SITEEE (SET-Engineering), students can opt for more than one by heading to https://www.set-test.org. The entrance tests will be conducted simultaneously in a computer-based mode across 76 cities in the country. The timings of the tests are — SLAT (9 am to 10 am), SET (11.30 am to 12.30 pm), and SITEEE (2 pm to 3 pm), it said.

Following the entrance tests, candidates will be shortlisted for further admission, including personal interaction and writing ability test or studio test & personal interaction based on their respective entrance test scores. Admissions for the BTech programme are based only on the score obtained by the candidates in the SITEEE, it added.