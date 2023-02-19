Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Symbiosis Opens Registration Process For Ug Admissions

Hyderabad: Symbiosis opens registration process for UG admissions

Symbiosis International, a Deemed University (SIU), has opened registration process for admissions

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:50 PM, Sun - 19 February 23
Hyderabad: Symbiosis opens registration process for UG admissions
Symbiosis International, a Deemed University (SIU), has opened registration process for admissions

Hyderabad: Symbiosis International, a Deemed University (SIU), has opened registration process for admissions into 21 undergraduate programmes through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), to be held on May 6 and 14 for the academic year 2023-24.

With multiple attempts available, interested candidates can seek admission to 16 Institutes under SIU offering undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Liberal Arts, IT & Computer Applications, Applied Statistics and Data Science, a press release said.

Further divided into — SET, SLAT (SET-Law), and SITEEE (SET-Engineering), students can opt for more than one by heading to https://www.set-test.org. The entrance tests will be conducted simultaneously in a computer-based mode across 76 cities in the country. The timings of the tests are — SLAT (9 am to 10 am), SET (11.30 am to 12.30 pm), and SITEEE (2 pm to 3 pm), it said.

Following the entrance tests, candidates will be shortlisted for further admission, including personal interaction and writing ability test or studio test & personal interaction based on their respective entrance test scores. Admissions for the BTech programme are based only on the score obtained by the candidates in the SITEEE, it added.

 

Related News

Latest News