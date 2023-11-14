Hyderabad: Govardhana Puja celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

The highlight of the event was the setting up of a replica of Govardhana Hill, meticulously crafted from 350 kg of pure vegetarian cake and an assortment of delectable food items. Commencing with the revered ritual of ‘Go-Puja’, the day unfolded with the making of the splendid Govardhana Hill by devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Govardhan Puja at Hare Krishna Temple.

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Tuesday came alive with the celebrations of Sri Govardhana Puja, Annakutotsavam, and Karthika Deepotsavam, marking a day of reverence, joy, and festivities. The spiritually enriching celebrations were marked by devout offerings and revered traditions, in the presence of large number of devotees and visitors.

Crafted with an array of colorful cookies, sweets, juices, fruits, and flowers, this presentation was offered to Lord Sri Radha Govinda before being displayed for Darshan Parikrama for all devotees.

The evening was filled with melodious kirtans and the majestic Pallaki Utsavam honoring Srila Prabhupada and Sri Nitai Gauranga, followed by the revered Darshan and Arati to Sri Giri Govardhan.

The enlightening discourse by Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji delved into the profound significance of Lord Sri Krishna’s Govardhana Lila pastime, as described in Srimad Bhagavatam.

The Karthika Deepotsavam began with the lighting of the auspicious Karthika Deepam and a grand Damodara Arati to Sri Yashoda Damodar amidst the enchanting chants of “Damodarshtakam,” captivating all present. Everyone was given an opportunity to offer traditional Ghee lamps to the Lordships and circumambulate the Govardhana Hill.

A captivating video animation depicting the Divine pastime of Lord Sri Krishna lifting Govardhana hill enthralled the audience and later everyone was served sumptuous Annakuta Prasadam.

Speaking at the occasion, president of HKM- Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, emphasized the significance of Govardhana Lila.

All the attendees of the celebrations were served with delicious dinner prasadam and elaborate arrangements for visitors’ convenience were also provided at the temple.