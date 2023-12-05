Brahmotsavams at Hare Krishna Golden Temple from Dec 5

File photo

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple is celebrating its 5th Brahmotsavam between Dec 5 and Dec 10, 2023. The festivities on all the days would start with Nitya Aradhana and Darshan of Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Radha Govinda, Panchajanyeshwara Swamy and other important deities.

Throughout the Brahmotsavam festival, the deities will be adorned with Nava Vastrams, specially designed jewellery, beautiful floral decorations etc, followed by Utsava Homa and Visesha Naivedyams.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad said, “We have planned the festivities for 6 days and grand arrangements are currently underway. Originally the first Brahmotsavam was performed by Brahmaji to lord Narayana and since then its customary practice in all temples to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the temple deities as Brahmotsavam”.

The celebrations and festivities are being conducted strictly as per Veda Agama Shastras and performed by experienced Vaishnavas under the supervision of Hare Krishna Movement Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu.

Elaborate arrangements for Prasadam distribution and visitors’ conveniences are being provided at the temple. Devotees can visit and experience the Vaikunta atmosphere of the temple personally and participate in the various ceremonies and festivities and receive the blessings of the Lord, temple authorities said.