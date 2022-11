Hyderabad: Government offices, educational institutions to remain open this Saturday

Hyderabad: The State government has cancelled the holiday for government offices and educational institutions in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Saturday.

Apart from twin cities, government offices and educational institutions in Ranga Reddy and Medchal – Malkajgiri districts too will be functioning. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a statement to this effect on Wednesday.