Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony of 143 ATSS, 108 ATM & AL course held

The ceremony was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy.

By Dinesh Macharla Published Date - 10:54 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy, with the award winners at the graduation ceremony of 143 Air Traffic Surveillance Services and 108 Air Traffic Management and Air Laws (Basic) Courses at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

Hyderabad: To mark the successful completion of 143 Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) courses and 108 Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (basic) courses, a graduation ceremony was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy- Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy who was the Reviewing Officer congratulated the graduating officers and acknowledged the role of air traffic controllers in military aviation.

He reiterated the importance of air traffic services in the economic growth of the country.