Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review graduation parade at Air Force Academy

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 212 Officers’ Course at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal will be held on December 17.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:34 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

File picture of Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy.

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 212 Officers’ Course at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal will be held on December 17, to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will be the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP and confer the ‘President’s Commission’ on graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to Flight Cadets, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, as well as those from friendly foreign countries. The award of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ is a significant milestone in every military aviator’s career and is the culmination of a demanding period of training, a press release said.

The Flight Cadet from flying branch standing First in the order-of-merit will be awarded Chief of the Air Staff, ‘Sword of Honour’ and the ‘President’s Plaque’ for excelling in overall training. The Cadet also has the privilege of commanding the parade. The RO will also present the President’s Plaque to the trainee standing first in the overall order-of-merit from amongst the ground duty branches.

The parade will be followed by a flypast and aerobatic display by the Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft. The display will also include an aerobatic show by the Su-30, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and a synchronous aerobatic display by the Sarang helicopter display team.