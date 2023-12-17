Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:19 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest and Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal on the city outskirts on Sunday.

The CGP of 212 Officers’ Course at AFA, marked the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The graduating officers included 25 women officers who were commissioned into various branches of the IAF. On this occasion, 8 officers from the Indian Navy, 9 from the Indian Coast Guard and 2 from friendly foreign countries were also awarded wings’, on the successful completion of their flying training.

During the function, the minister conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ on graduating trainees.

Balancing tradition and innovation within the armed forces was utmost important, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, here on Sunday.

“In the armed forces, tradition is a very important thing, but it shouldn’t be followed solely; today’s officers should bring in innovation in thoughts as well,” he said.

The Union Minister urged the graduating officers to preserve their idealism. “I request you to never let go off your idealism,” he told them.

A total of 213 flight cadets, representing the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), concluded their training at the academy on Sunday. Among the graduating officers were 25 women officers commissioned in various branches of the IAF.

Additionally, eight officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard, and two officers from the Vietnam People’s Air Force successfully completed their flying training.