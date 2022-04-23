Hyderabad: Green crusaders felicitated on Earth day

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry – Indian Green Building Council (CII – IGBC) organised ‘IGBC’s Green Crusaders’ Programme in Hyderabad on Friday on the occasion of Earth Day. Developers, builders, and corporates who have registered their projects for IGBC Rating systems were felicitated. There were over 30 projects that have committed to a 38 million sqft of green building development.

Speaking on the occasion, TSRERA Secretary K Vidhyadhar said Government of Telangana has been concentrating on preserving the green cover across roads and buildings projects. It has taken measures to transplant trees whereever possible or plant tenfold where it was not. There are ongoing efforts to incorporate IGBC in RERA and other regulations to encourage green building adoption.

Telangana Engineer-in-Chief I Ganapathi Reddy said that measures taken up by Government of Telangana has resulted in increased green cover and rising water table. The Government is leading by example by registering its own projects for IGBC Green Building Rating, which are pending certification.

IGBC Hyderabad Chapter Chairman C Shekar Reddy, National Academy of Construction Director General K Bhikshapathi, Credai Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajasekhar Reddy, CII GBC Executive Director KS Venkatagiri, IGBC Amaravati Chapter Chairman Vijay Sai Meka and CII-IGBC and Principal Counsellor M Anand spoke.

