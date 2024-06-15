Hyderabad: Group of drunk men thrash man who asked them to stop creating ruckus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 12:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police apprehended seven persons including two juveniles for attacking a man and damaging his house.

According to the police, on Thursday night, a group of persons were consuming liquor at an open place at Netajinagar colony in Saroornagar when a man came and asked them not to create nuisance as they were getting disturbed. The man warned the people to leave the place, took their pictures and left the place.

The gang went to the house of the man and damaged the window panes of the building. “When the owner of the house, Janardhan Naidu, came to the place to inspect the damage, the gang attacked him with sticks and stones leading to bleeding injuries to him. A case is registered,” said Saroornagar police.

The police registered a case under Section 143,147,307,452,506 r/w 149 of IPC. The police apprehended Madi Shankhu (25), Gaddearaju Vamshi (26), C Harish (23), Shaheed Ali Khan (23), Mohammed Sonu (19) and two juveniles.

All of them are remanded.