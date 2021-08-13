Hyderabad: Handicraft expo for helping Covid-hit artisans

Featuring over 30 different craft-groups, weavers, designers, artists and more, the exhibition has some unique stalls from various States

Hyderabad: Handloom weavers and handicraft artisans were among the worst-hit segments during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. In an attempt to give them the much-needed exposure to market and help sell their wares, Sampoorn, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organization, is organising an exhibition showcasing their works and products at Kalinga Cultural Trust, Banjara Hills.

Featuring over 30 different craft-groups, weavers, designers, artists and more, the exhibition has some unique stalls from various States. From Ikat sarees to block printed kurtas to handcrafted ceramics to unique Pichwai art depicting mythological themes, this exhibition has a blend of varied craft styles, unique to different areas.

According to Kailash Sudarshan of Sampoorn, the exhibition aims to bring various arts and crafts together. “Sampoorn has been striving to help artisans and weavers sustain their livelihood for over two decades now. We decided to bring it to Hyderabad as well because we want to provide artisans with more opportunities to ensure their sustainability,” he said. The exhibition-cum-sale is on at Kalinga Cultural Trust, Banjara Hills, till August 16.

Stalls to watch out for:

A key aspect of this ongoing exhibition is sustainability, both economic and environmental, as evidenced by stalls there. From upcycled plastic to using eco-friendly plant-based dyes, stalls have their own way of being sustainable.

Eco Kaari, upcycled plastics

This initiative started by Pune-based youngsters Siddhi and Dnyanada utilises polythene covers, PET bottles and other single-use plastics to make bags, wallets and other such useful products. “We upcycle plastics by cutting and weaving them into our products. We also ensure there’s no additional environmental damage as we don’t use any heat or chemicals to process the plastic. It is just cut into threads and woven,” says Siddhi, adding that the initiative employs and trains women from low-income groups to weave.

Thonje handloom products for men

Started by Nirav Shah, a designer, Thonje is a Bengaluru-based handloom brand that utilises different weaves exclusively for men. “Normally handloom weaves are only used for women’s clothing but all the designs made by us are for men. From blazers to waistcoats to kurtas, we utilise handloom weaves made in South India and painted in North India for men,” he said. Their weaves are always handmade and dyed with eco-friendly dyes.

Jaipur print with plant-based dyes

The stall offers handloom weaves with Jaipur prints, all dyed with plant-based dyes. “We only use plant-based dyes as these are more eco-friendly and contrary to popular notion, these dyes ensure the colour doesn’t bleed,” says Kishan Singh, of the stall.

Pichwai painting

For generations, Rajasthani artist Mukul Joshi’s family has been into Pichwai painting. Pichwai is a Rajasthani art form that usually depicts Indian mythological themes and the same is reflected at this stall. What makes it peculiar is that all these have been done on high quality hand-woven cotton, with natural stone colours. “I don’t use any synthetic fabrics or colours for this. Everything that you see here has been painted by hand by me, with natural colours,” he said.

