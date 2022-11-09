Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement to conduct Sri Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra on Nov 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad is conducting its maiden ‘Sri Sri Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra’ from Durgam Cheruvu to Hitex, on November 12. As part of the yatra, deities of Sri Sri Radha Govinda will be taken in a procession.

At Durgam Cheruvu park entrance at 4.15 pm, the Ratha Yatra will have Hare Krishna Kirtans followed by inaugural puja. At 5.15 pm, Prathama Arati and brooming ceremony of Ratha route by dignitaries will be done with the Yatra commencing at 5.30 pm with pulling of the Ratha by devotees amidst music, devotional dance and Sankirtans. Till 8.30 pm, it passes through the streets of Sri Sai Nagar, Ayyappa Society, 100 Feet Road and Cyber Towers, giving an opportunity for devotees in these localities to have darshan of the deities.

Also Read Srinivas Goud inaugurates centralised kitchen of Hare Krishna Movement

On reaching Hitex, the event will have kirtans and special pravachan by Madhu Pandit Prabhuji, President, ISKCON, Bengaluru followed by final arati at 9 pm. The Ratha Yatra program is being conducted in the presence of Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa Prabhuji, President, ISKCON Bengaluru & Chairman, AkshayaPatra, and will be presided by Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad and Regional President, AkshayaPatra (Telangana& AP).