Hyderabad: Hawala operator nabbed, Rs 18 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team on Saturday caught a hawala operator during vehicle checking and seized Rs 18 lakh from him.

The man Sawai Sharma alias Suresh (42), a resident of Ramkoti and native of Rajasthan, was in contact with a hawala money transfer agent Manish of Kerala, and was organizing illegal hawala money transfer business in the city, said DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao.

Sharma charged a commission between 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent per lakh. “He used to communicate with his customers through WhatsApp and maintained secrecy in his operations,” the official added.

Sharma was caught by the Task Force while he was carrying the amount near Sai Plywood store at Begum Bazaar, and handed over to Begum Bazar police station for further action.