Hyderabad: Heart transplant successfully done on 29-year-old woman at NIMS

The donor heart was retrieved from a brain dead victim under Jeevandan organ donation scheme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 04:44 PM

Hyderabad: The transplant team at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday announced successful donor heart transplantation on a 29-year-old woman Sheikh Shanaz, hailing from Eturunagaram, Mulugu. The donor heart was retrieved from a brain dead victim under Jeevandan organ donation scheme.

For the past two-years, Sheikh Shanaz (29) has been suffering from Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the left ventricle of the heart, which causes the heart to slow down pumping blood, surgeons said.

Tests revealed that Sheikh needed heart transplantation and her name was registered in Jeevandan as a recipient. As luck would have it, a few days ago, a patient was declared as brain dead at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad and with the consent of the brain dead victim’s family members, under Jeevandan, the donor heart was retrieved and allocated to NIMS for transplantation.

Director, NIMS, Dr Nagari Bheerappa congratulated surgeons including Dr Amareswara Rao, Head, CT surgery, NIMS, who led the heart transplant surgery, and Dr Gopal, Dr Narmada and Dr Archana from Anaesthesia and others for the successful heart transplantation.

“The entire surgery was taken-up free of cost under Aarogyasri. In corporate hospitals, such surgery would cost anywhere between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh ,” NIMS, Director, said.