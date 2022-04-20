Hyderabad: High ‘five’ for WE Hub

Published: Updated On - 05:16 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula.

Hyderabad: The women entrepreneurship hub called WE Hub in Telangana has successfully completed four years of existence and aims to spread its offerings deeper and wider. The incubator that focuses on women-led startups plans to expand its offerings to various districts of Telangana and on the other hand it is also planning to move international through its startup exchange initiative.

During a media interaction on the various programmes and initiatives taken up by WE Hub, the incubator’s CEO Deepthi Ravula mentioned that the way forward for the fifth year is all about expanding deeper and wider.

“We started with the idea of providing empowering women through economic independence by providing them a platform to grow their business. We have three pillars at WE Hub – incubation, ease of access to government schemes and ecosystem building. We work with three groups of entrepreneurs – student entrepreneurs, rural/tribal women entrepreneurs and high potential urban women entrepreneurs,” says Ravula.

Now, going ahead, Ravula informed that WE Hub would focus on four segments – Udyamika rollout, WE Hub satellite offices at district level, creating and showcasing role model entrepreneurs in each district and international startup exchange initiatives.

As part of the Udyamika rollout, WE Hub will be looking at enabling inclusive entrepreneurship by offering WE Certification – which will be rolled out by June — wherein it will identify, categorise and certify women business owners on different levels with level one indicating high potential women entrepreneurs and level four representing idea-level startups.

The district-level satellite offices will be rolled out this year and the incubator is already in talks with five to six districts for the same. As part of the international startup exchange initiative, WE Hub is also in talks with many countries to identify markets for its incubated startups.

