Hyderabad: HMDA to take up allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:55 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

(File Photo) HMDA has proposed to take up allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to take up allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships. The HMDA is giving another chance to individuals who have already applied by paying Rs. 1,000 and the allotment of flats will be done through a lottery to the ones who are ready to pay the token advance.

Interested applicants have to pay a token advance of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for 3 BHK (Duplex) and 3 BHK, 2BHK, BHK, and 1 BHK respectively, in the form of a Demand Draft, drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad. The DD has to be submitted at the Office of the MD, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd., Himayathnagar before 5 p.m. on October 26 and obtain the receipt.

“Lottery will be conducted category-wise in a transparent manner for the applicants who have submitted the token advance,” the HMDA said in a press release.

The details of the flats are available on the HMDA and TRSCL websites www.hmda.gov.in and www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in For queries related to Bandlaguda flats: 7993455776 and for Pocharam flats: 7993455791 or mail to: swagruha.customercare@gmail.com