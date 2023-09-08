Hyderabad: Home Guard succumbs to burn injuries

The Hyderabad Traffic Police Home Guard, M Ravinder, who had allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday, succumbed to burns on Friday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police Home Guard, M Ravinder, who had allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday, succumbed to burns on Friday.

The 36-year-old Home Guard, a resident of Uppuguda, Chatrinaka, was working at the Chandrayangutta traffic police station.

On Tuesday evening, Ravinder (HG 8025), came to the Commandant Home Guard’s office near Goshamahal police stadium and reportedly tried to enquire about his remuneration.

When he could not get a satisfactory reply from the concerned officials, he allegedly set himself ablaze after pouring petrol over his body.

Ravinder was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he died in the early hours on Friday. A case has been registered at Shahinayathgunj police.

