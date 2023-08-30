Hyderabad traffic police official saves life of man suffering from cardiac arrest

A police official working with the Hyderabad traffic police saved the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Begumpet by performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

ACP (North), P Madhusudhan Rao, was at Begumpet when he noticed that a man had collapsed on the road stretch near the Hyderabad Public School. He rushed to the aid of the man and realizing the person was gasping for breath, immediately performed CPR on him.

After the man recovered a bit, the police arranged an ambulance and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment.

The local people who noticed the prompt life saving effort of the traffic police official, applauded him.

