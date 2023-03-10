| Hyderabad If Flea Markets Sound Like Fun To You Explore Fleagram This Sunday

Hyderabad: If flea markets sound like fun to you, explore ‘Fleagram’ this Sunday

In addition to culinary extravagance with a delectable range of dishes and beverages, the event 'Fleagram' will also feature pet displays and many more

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: A fantastic deal awaits you at Hyderabad’s next pop-up ‘Fleagram’ if you enjoy dressing to the elevens and boosting your sense of style and want to spend some time with your loved ones.

Together with festive decorations, the show will feature a selection of embroidered ethnic clothing, fashionable tank tops, dresses, and accessories like bags and antique jewellery. In addition to culinary extravagance with a delectable range of dishes and beverages, the event will also feature pet displays and many more.

“This is the third edition of the annual event, and this year young artistes will be showcasing their collection in more than 125 stalls. So, you have the best opportunity to shop till you drop. Also, the location offers additional activities and delicious food that will make you burp,” says organiser Karthik Appala.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to N Convention, near Shilparamam, Madhapur, on March 12, from 10 am to 11 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://insider.in/fleagram-oct16-2022/event , besides bookmyshow.com .

Also Read Friends who brought each other’s dreams to reality