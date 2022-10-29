Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park at Genome Valley turns 22

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park (IKP), a not-for-profit wet lab research park and incubator head-quartered in Genome Valley, completed 22 years of its existence. It was established in a 200-acre by ICICI Bank in partnership with the State Government under a public-private partnership model.

So far, IKP has supported over 1,300 companies, startups and innovator projects by providing facilities, mentorship, IP services and seed funding. It focused on economic and social impact, capacity building and innovation ecosystem development.

IKP, as part of the celebrations, is hosting its flagship ‘International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC2022)’ at HICC. The event will conclude on October 30. The theme for the event is ‘Sculpting the NEXT: Enabling a Future-ready India’ and will deliberate on how ecosystem enablers like IKP can help innovators and industry solve problems impacting the health of humans through application of emerging technologies.

Dr RA Mashelkar, former Director General of CSIR, presided at the inaugural ceremony. Prof AJ te Velthuis from Princeton University (USA) and Prof Uday Desai, Founding Director and Prof Emeritus, IIT-Hyderabad spoke on ‘Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future’.

“IKP completed 22 years. It has over time grown into a pan-India innovation ecosystem. We also recognise that innovation players have to be more agile today to be able to react to the rapidly evolving technologies and global disruptions caused by climate change and the pandemic as well and their impact on businesses, economy and society,” said Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IKP.

Industry experts will deliberate on ‘Scaling Biologics’. Around 600 delegates including companies representatives, startups and innovators, incubator managers, investors, and policy makers are participating in the two-day event. The startup product exhibition has 80 startups from healthtech, medtech, biopharma, industrial biotech, agritech and artificial intelligence and machine learning from India presenting their technologies at the event.