Hyderabad: Indian School of Business in expansion mode

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business, which had set up its campus in Hyderabad in 2001, is planning to expand its existing building infrastructure by constructing additional buildings within the existing campus. The present campus is spread across 250 acres and ISB is planning to construct an additional infrastructure and buildings with a total built-up area (BUA) of 1,00,000 sq m and the proposed cost of the expansion project is Rs 450 crore. And the current infrastructure is set up in a total BUA of 1,22,628 sq m.



The State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted the environmental clearance (EC) for the proposed expansion project and the construction may start soon. The total BUA of 1,00,000 sq m will be constructed in two phases with phase 1 spread across 53,750 sq m and phase 2 in 46,250 sq m.



As per the report, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report filed by ISB the BUA of phase 1 development will include a Facility Research Centre (FRC) -I (Block 12A, 12B, 12C, and 12D) spread across 24,150 sq m with a height of 15 m, Executive Housing (Blocks 13A, 13B and 13C) – 210 rooms spread across 26,600 sq m and Service Block (Block 14A and 14B) spread across 3,000 sq m.



In phase 2, an Executive Housing with 104 Rooms (Blocks 15) with 20.40 m height spread across 10,150 sq m and FRC-II (Block 16A and 16B) with 15 m height and 36,100 sq m total BUA will be constructed.



With the new infrastructure in place, ISB’s total BUA will be 2,22,628 sq m. The report also noted that the parking area after the proposed expansion is 73,573 sq m to park about 3,962 four-wheelers and 3,521 two-wheelers. The duration of the construction of the expansion project is 24 months for phase 1 and post completion of phase 1 the phase 2 will take another 24 months.



ISB had purchased the land from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) for setting up an International Business School (educational institution) and the project was approved by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) for construction and it received Consent for Operation (CFO) from the erstwhile AP Pollution Control Board.

- Advertisement -

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .