Hyderabad: Inspector suffers burns

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed near Yapral under Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation limits on Thursday, when officials reached the spot to clear unauthorised tenements.

According to reports, Inspector Bhikshapathi Rao suffered minor injuries when he noticed flames in a tenement and tried to douse the same. Reports suggested that a woman poured kerosene on herself and attempted to set herself on fire, and the inspector who tried to rescue her suffered injuries. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation officials along with revenue and police personnel wanted to clear unauthorized tenements put up in government lands.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .