Hyderabad: Inter-departmental meeting held in view of Hanuman Jayanthi procession

By Soham Prasad Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: An inter-departmental coordination meeting was held in view of the Hanuman Jayanthi procession to be held on Thursday in the city.

Officials of the Hyderabad police, EMRI, GHMC, Cantonment, Roads and Building, Fire Department, TSRTC and officers from Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerates along with the representatives of Bajrangdal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the meeting to discuss coordination and security arrangements for the procession.

During the meeting, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand emphasized upon the need for participants to exercise self-restraint during the procession and while returning to their houses.

He asked the participants to adhere to the designated procession routes, diversions, and timings to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

C V Anand later inspected the 12 km procession route, which covers Rammandir (Gowliguda), Putlibowli, YMCA, RTC cross road, Bible House, and Hanuman Temple, Tadbund. During the joint route inspection, he gave key instructions to organisers and police officials to avoid stoppages on the day of the procession.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra held a review meeting related to Hanuman Jayanthi. The Cyberabad CP asked the officials to be alert and take all measures to prevent any untoward incident. He asked them to ensure the processions pass through designated routes and the organizers adhere to the timings.