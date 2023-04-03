Telangana: Hanuman Chinna Jayanthi to start in Kondagattu on April 4

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Hanuman Chinna Jayanthi celebrations scheduled to be held in Kondagattu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

File Photo

Jagtial: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Hanuman Chinna Jayanthi celebrations scheduled to be held in Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple from April 4 to 7.

Temple authorities are preparing to celebrate the event on a grand scale since the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced plans to develop the shrine on all fronts. Besides releasing Rs 100 crore, the Chief Minister had also visited the temple.

On March 29, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Collector Yasmeen Basha, and Superintendent of Police Bhaskar conducted a coordination meeting with the officials of all departments to conduct chinna jayanthi in a perfect manner.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. Besides establishing drinking water distribution points in different places, temporary pandals, special queue lines, parking places and other arrangements were made.

In the wake of the recent burglary in the temple, police officers are giving top priority for security. CCTV cameras are also arranged in the temple premises to conclude jayanthi celebrations in a smooth way.

Besides CCTV cameras, adequate force was also deployed. TSRTC officials are operating special buses for the convenience of devotees. On the other hand, temple authorities have cancelled all Arjitha Sevas including vahana puja, abhishekam, satyanarayana vratham and others.