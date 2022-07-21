Hyderabad: Inter student jumps from building at Bowenpally, survives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: An intermediate student was injured after she allegedly jumped from the building of an educational institution at Bowenpally on Thursday.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl, an intermediate second year student, had gone to on the terrace of the college building and jumped from there. The management rushed her to hospital and informed her parents.

“There were some issues going on between the girl and her parents over her higher studies. She got depressed and jumped from the building. She is undergoing treatment,” Bowenpally Inspector K Ravi Kumar said.