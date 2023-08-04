Hyderabad: Interstate gang held for theft in trains by Railway police

Railway police said the gang was recently involved in three instances of pocket picking and one snatching case at Secunderabad railway station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police arrested a five-member interstate gang of thieves involved in several cases at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. Officials solved four cases and recovered eight tolas of gold ornaments from them.

The arrested gang members include Jadhav Ranjit, Shivaji Sunil Kaspte, Karan Uttam Pawar, Kale Bhausaheb Mahadev and Ajay Prakash, all are friends from Maharashtra.

Railway police said the gang was recently involved in three instances of pocket picking and one snatching case at Secunderabad railway station. They targeted passengers who are alone at railway stations and by diverting attention, decamp with their valuables.

Based on complaint, the railway police booked cases and with the help of surveillance camera footage which was installed in trains and platforms, identified the suspects and nabbed them.