Train mows down woman in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Medak: A speeding train knocked down a woman who was crossing the railway track at Vadiyaram Railway Station in Chegunta Mandal on Sunday.

She was identified as Ide Mallavva (41) of Vadiyaram village. According to Railway Police, the body of the woman was found close to the tracks on Sunday morning.

However, they were not sure which train exactly hit her. A case was registered.