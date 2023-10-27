Hyderabad: Trader caught with unaccounted cash, gold worth Rs. 5.1 Lakh

The man, identified as Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Bowenpally, was carrying the cash and ornaments in his car.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police caught a trader in alleged possession of unaccounted cash of Rs.1.5 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.6 lakh at Yapral on Friday.

Police officials said the car was stopped and checked as part of vehicle checking ahead of the polls. The cash and gold was seized and Kamlesh had not valid documents.