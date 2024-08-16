Hyderabad: ‘Irani Gang’ member posing as cop for extortion, cheating held

Hyderabad: The Task Force (Central) team nabbed a member of the infamous interstate ‘Irani Gang’ from Karnataka involved in cheating and extorting people posing as a cop on Thursday.

Officials seized cash of Rs 95,000, a fake police identity card and other material from him.

The arrested person was identified as Jaffar Ali alias Lambu (36), a marble trader from Irani Galli in Bidar in Karnataka.

Police said Jaffar Ali impersonating as a police officer, targeted individuals carrying cash and diverted their attention on pretext of checking for counterfeit currency and fled with the cash.

“He and his associates reside in Irani Galli in Bidar. He operates primarily in business areas of the city, targeting individuals who appear to be carrying cash,” said a senior police official.

His modus operandi involves approaching victims under the pretext of being a police officer. He presents a fake police ID card and informs the victim that he is conducting a routine check for suspicious material. He then asks to inspect the cash in their possession, claiming he needs to verify if the currency is genuine.

“During the process, he discreetly steals a portion of the cash while distracting the victim, and returns the remaining money to them before fleeing the scene. We analysed CCTV footage from various locations and identified him as a member of the Irani Gang, and traced five victims,” the official said.

Following a tip-off, the Task Force laid a trap for Jaffar Ali at Begum Bazaar and with the help of the local police, nabbed him.