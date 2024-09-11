Re Sustainability, Sharrp Ventures to collaboratively launch Plastics Circularity Initiative in Hyderabad, Raipur

The goals of this initiative are twofold - to increase the supply of very high-quality recycled polyolefins for the FMCG industry and to create sustained environmental and social impact

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Re Sustainability and Sharrp Ventures, the investment office of the Harsh Mariwala family, announced their collaboration to launch a pioneering Plastics Circularity Initiative in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The goals of this initiative are twofold – to increase the supply of very high-quality recycled polyolefins for the FMCG industry and to create sustained environmental and social impact.

Currently, the FMCG sector in India faces a critical challenge in sourcing high-quality recycled materials, which limits their ability to meet sustainability targets and reduce reliance on virgin plastics.

By capturing and processing 32,000 tonnes of waste and reducing 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, this project aims to produce over 9,000 tonnes of superior recycled polymers each year, providing a reliable supply of these materials for various FMCG and other applications.

Over the next five years, this initiative intends to evolve into a nationwide, large-scale recycled polymers enterprise, reducing environmental impact and setting a new standard for responsible waste management practices.

Hyderabad and Raipur have been strategically chosen for this initiative due to their unique demographics and waste management challenges.