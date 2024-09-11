Hyderabad: Laddu stolen from Ganesh pandal at Medchal

The suspects sneaked into the pandal at Raghavendra Nagar Colony, when there was no one in the vicinity and picked up the laddu weighing nearly 1kg and fled from the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 07:03 PM

Hyderabad: Laddu chors targeted a Ganesh pandal in Medchal and stole the ‘laddu’ prasadam placed in the hand of the Ganesh idol there, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The suspects sneaked into the pandal at Raghavendra Nagar Colony, when there was no one in the vicinity and picked up the laddu weighing nearly 1kg and fled from the spot.

The pandal organisers who realised the laddu was missing from the pandal informed the Medchal police, who are investigating. The CCTV footage at the pandal and nearby spots is being examined.