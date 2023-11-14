ISB Insights Forum to be held on November 24

The inaugural Insights Forum hosted by the Indian School of Business (ISB) is set to chart a visionary path for future growth, focusing on envisioning India's new trajectory by 2047.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) is organising its first-ever Insights Forum, which is specially curated to envision the new growth trajectory for 2047. Thought leaders of India’s premier business schools will brainstorm on the topic ‘Harnessing India’s Research Potential: Charting India’s Research Map for 2047’ at the ISB Insights Forum on November 24 at Mohali campus of ISB.

The discussion will be chaired by Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, and will feature Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, in addition to heads of other top institutions in India.

“If a country needs to develop, it needs its institutions to be research-active. It needs its institutions to do the kind of research that can power economic growth. The panel of university leaders will discuss what we can do to remove the barriers that prevent us from achieving our potential,” said Professor Madan.

Thought leaders at the session will discuss topics that include promoting technology, partnerships, skill development, assessment, accessibility diversity, and out-of-the-box teaching models, among others.

They will bring their national and international exposure and expertise to the fore and deep dive into various aspects of higher education in India and suggest a vibrant and wholesome research agenda for the country, a press release said.