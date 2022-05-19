Hyderabad: ISB sets up chair after entrepreneur couple

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has set up a new chair named after philanthropist and entrepreneur couple BV Jagadeesh and Anuradha Jagadeesh in recognition of the generous and significant financial contribution made by them to the school in its early years.

ISB dean Professor Madan Pillutla expressed ISB’s gratitude for their generous contribution and said, “Philanthropic support and contribution of well-wishers like them set the strong foundations that have enabled ISB to grow to be a world class institution where cutting edge research and education combine to produce some of the finest thought leaders in the country.”

Jagadeesh underlined that ISB has always been close to his heart and that he wanted to contribute to its growth. He said, “My wife Anu and I have been entrepreneurial at heart and ISB’s vision to be a world-class, research led management institution has always resonated with us.”

