Hyderabad IT employees voice concern over Karnataka’s proposed 14-hour workday

Tech employees in Hyderabad, who already face long hours and high expectations, fear the ripple effects of Bengaluru's move.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 24 July 2024, 11:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Karnataka appears to be in the crosshairs after reportedly proposing an amendment to extend the workday for IT employees for 14 hours.

The proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act has sparked a debate among IT professionals in Telangana’s capital. Tech employees in Hyderabad, who already face long hours and high expectations, fear the ripple effects of Bengaluru’s move.

Expressing their concerns over already limited work-life balance, productivity, and employee rights they stated that the move would ‘legalise exploitation’ in the sector.

“This proposal feels like a giant step backward,” said Anil Kumar, a senior developer at a tech firm in Hitec City. “Longer work hours will only exacerbate existing issues like burnout and stress. It’s alarming to think that such measures might be adopted here next.”

In the tech corridors of Hitec City, the sentiment was similar. “While we understand the pressure to deliver projects on time, pushing employees to work longer hours isn’t the solution,” said

Karthik Reddy, an IT professional. “We need to focus on smarter work practices rather than just increasing working hours.”

Employers in Hyderabad are also scrutinising the implications of this policy. Komal Patel, HR director at a multinational company, expressed concerns about employee retention.

“Extended work hours can lead to higher attrition rates. Employees today prioritise work-life balance and mental health. If such a policy were to be implemented here, it could drive talent away,” she remarked.

Concerns about commuting are also prominent among Hyderabad’s tech workers. “With the traffic in Hyderabad, a 12- to 14-hour workday would leave us with little time for rest or personal life,” observed Nisha Rao, a software engineer.

The proposal has sparked fierce resistance from IT employees as well as workers unions in Karnataka, who argue that it would severely impact work-life balance and employees’ health. Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees union (KITU), during their meeting with the Labour Department, strongly opposed the move, citing studies that highlight the adverse health impacts of extended working hours.

The debate highlights a broader issue of worker rights and corporate responsibility, emphasising the need for balanced and humane working conditions. As the proposal continues to draw scrutiny, many in Hyderabad hope their voices will contribute to a more equitable approach to labour practices.