Hyderabad: ITC Limited in Ameerpet inspected by food safety officers, no violations found

Along with displaying FSSAI License copy at the premises, one FoStaC trained supervisor was available.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 10:58 PM

Hyderabad: ITC Limited in Ameerpet was inspected by the task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana on Saturday. Unlike many other inspections where grave violations were noticed, this food business checked all the boxes.

Along with displaying FSSAI License copy at the premises, one FoStaC trained supervisor was available. While food handlers were found wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms, their medical fitness certificates were also provided.

However, the FBO was found to be operating in the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations and Aashirwad Soul Creations.

“Raw food articles and semi prepared foods stored in steel containers were covered and labeled properly. Water analysis report for the RO water being used at the premises for food preparation is available,” read the social media post by the Commissioner of Food Safety.

Users of the platform who were used to seeing pictures and videos of unhygienic kitchens, appreciated the organisation’s efforts to deliver quality food.