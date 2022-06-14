Hyderabad: Junior Assistant in health dept nabbed while taking bribe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: A junior assistant working in the Directorate of Medical Education, Koti was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs.2,500 on Tuesday.

According to officials, Jangiti Jaya Kumar had demanded and accepted the bribe from Talari Kishan of Medak district to hand over a copy of sanction order proceedings of his medical bill reimbursement. The junior assistant was caught red handed when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs.2,500 and he tested positive in the chemical test, officials said, adding that he was arrested and produced before court.