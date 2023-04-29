Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced in rape case

A local court sentenced a juvenile to attend six months personality development course at Ramakrishna Math

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

A local court sentenced a juvenile to attend six months personality development course at Ramakrishna Math

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a juvenile, who sexually assaulted a minor girl, to attend six months personality development course at Ramakrishna Math. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000 on him.

The Madhapur police had apprehended the juvenile in August 2018 for sexually assaulting a standard sixth student. The victim had come home from the school when the juvenile came to her room and took the victim to the terrace of the apartment building where he sexually assaulted the girl.

On coming to know about it, the parents approached the Madhapur police and made a complaint upon which a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 5 (1) (M) r/w 6 of POCSO Act was booked against him.

The police filed the charge sheet in the court and after the trial, the court found the juvenile guilty. The case was investigated by Kalinga Rao and Y Nageshwar Rao, Inspectors of Police.