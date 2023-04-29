Hyderabad: Woman, male friend held for killing her husband

Ravi and Urmila took Gajanand to a shed in Konaseema district and killed him. Later, they burnt the body and buried the charred remains in a pit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman along with her male friend was arrested by the Afzalgunj police for allegedly killing her husband in November last year.

The arrested persons are Ravi Shankar Rayudu (37), a resident of Ambajipeta mandal of Konaseema district, AP, and B Urmila (25), resident of Ambajipeta and native of Adilabad in Telangana.

According to the police, on January 22, Urmila’s father-in-law B Shivaji approached the Afzalgunj police and made a complaint stating that his son B Gajanand was missing from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station since November last year. He informed the police that Gajanand had come to MGBS with Urmila to go to Adilabad.

During questioning in January, Urmila told the police that she quarrelled with Gajanand following which the latter walked away angrily from the bus station. Special teams were sent to Adilabad to trace Gajanand, however it did not yield any result.

“A few weeks ago, we got inputs that Urmila was not taking direct calls and making only WhatsApp calls. Some relatives of Gajanand also suspected that she was into an illegal relationship with Ravi,” said DCP (south-west) Kiran Khare.

Following the inputs, the police kept a tab on Urmila and picked her up. On questioning she admitted to killing Gajanand in Konaseema district and burning the body.

“In November last year, Ravi and Urmila took Gajanand to a shed near Ambajipeta mandal in Konaseema district and killed him after hitting with an iron rod. Afterwards, they burnt the body and buried the charred remains in a pit. As per plan, Urmila came to Hyderabad and made a phone call to Shivaji and concocted the story of having a fight with her husband,” said the DCP.

The Afzalgunj police who initially registered a case of man missing altered the Sections to 302, 201 and 120B of IPC and transferred the case to Ambajipeta police station on jurisdictional grounds.

