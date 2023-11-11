Hyderabad: KBR Park invites photographers to showcase 25 years of beauty

Hyderabad: Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park is set to commemorate its 25th anniversary with a unique celebration that invites photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the park’s natural wonders. Named “KBR through Camera Eyes,” it promises to showcase the diverse flora and fauna within the park.

Photographers, both professional and amateur, are encouraged to participate in this initiative. The park management has outlined specific categories for submissions, including animals, plants, people, and landscape. Entrants are invited to submit their best images, with a maximum of three entries per category, in good resolution, and stamped with their name.

Interested individuals can submit their entries via email to districtforestofficerhyd22@gmail.com before the deadline on November 28.

Anuradha, the Forest Range Officer, can be contacted at 9063986149 (Mobile) for any assistance in facilitating entries or addressing queries. The selected photographs will take center stage during the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of KBR.