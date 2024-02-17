Hyderabad: KCR’s birthday celebrated on grand scale

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 06:16 PM

Hyderabad: The 70th birthday of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was celebrated on a grand scale in the State and overseas on Saturday. Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, witnessed a flurry of activity with the rank and file of the party taking part in the fete presided over by party working president KT Rama Rao.

The celebrations got off to a start with party workers and functionaries garlanding the statue of Telangana Thalli at the BRS office. Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Professor Jayashankar as well. Rama Rao later distributed copies of bonds extending insurance coverage up to Rs.1 lakh to 1000 auto-drivers and wheelchairs to 10 disabled persons marking the birthday celebrations of the party president.

A 70 kg cake baked specially for the occasion was cut by Rama Rao in the presence of Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, former ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud.

A documentary made on Chandrashekhar Rao’s life highlighting key events during his political innings and the Telangana Statehood movement was screened on the occasion. Rama Rao thanked Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, in-charge of Secunderabad Parliament constituency for making the documentary.

A photo exhibition organised at Telangana Bhavan depicting key phases of the Telangana movement became the major attraction of the event. Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali assured the party workers on the occasion that the BRS would stand by them and extend support to their families always.

Families of 70 BRS workers who died in accidents were handed over financial assistance cheques of Rs.2 lakh each under the accident insurance scheme. Former Assembly Speaker Madhusudanachari, BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar, senior leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and others participated in the event.

MPs Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLAs Mutha Gopal, former ministers Koppula Eshwar, and S Niranjan Reddy were also present.