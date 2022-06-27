Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh idol’s poster unveiled

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee on Monday unveiled a poster of one of the city’s most popular Ganesh idols, the Khairatabad Ganesh, which has for long been been the city’s tallest Ganesh idol.

The 2022 avtar, Sri Panchamukha Maha Lakshmi Ganapathy, will be flanked by the idol of Sri Trishakti Maha Gayatri Devi on one side and Sri Shanmukha Subramanya Swamy on the other. The height of the main Ganesh idol will be 50 feet with the idol to be made out of clay and organic colours.

The Karra puja was performed on June 10 marking the beginning of the process to make the idol. The festivities this year will begin from August 31.