Hyderabad kid enters Asia Book of Records

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Harihar Nandan Edupuganti entered into Asia Book of records as a grandmaster for expounding all the kandas of Ramayana.

Hyderabad: Harihar Nandan Edupuganti is just 14 years-old but can expound all the Kandas from Ramayana, is a black belt holder in karate, can recite the Panchanga Sravanam in flawless Telugu without any difficulty, has in-depth knowledge in astrology, entered Asia Books of Records and was recently shortlisted for Pradhan Mantri Bala Sakthi Puraskar-2022.

The achievements of this youngster from Hyderabad do not end here, as he skilfully balances education with astrology, martial arts, sports, Vedic sciences and many more interests. In 2020, Harihar Nandan recorded as Grandmaster in the Asia Book of Records for expounding the seven Kandas of Ramayana.

At a very young age, he picked-up astrology from his mother Dr Padmaja Rani, who is amongst very few women Panchanga Kartha in the country. “By the age of 12 years, Harihar Nandan was fluent in multiple subjects, horoscopes, astrology, mythology and Vedic sciences and martial arts,” says his father Nanda Gopal, who is a bank employee.

The youngster did his secondary education at IIT Kendriya Powai, Mumbai and is currently studying class 9 in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gachibowli. “By the age of four, children are usually interested in games. But he showed great interest to learn astrology and at the same time even martial arts. Children do not have much understanding of astrology even if you tell them about tithi, vara, nakshatra, yoga and karnam, they may not be able to understand. Telling about Panchangam at such an age is not an ordinary feat,” proud parents Nanda Gopal and Padmaja Rani said.