Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao flags off Swachh Auto Tipper vehicles

By | Published: 2:19 pm

Hyderabad: To make Hyderabad a binless city, the exercise of door-to-door garbage collection has been intensified, said the MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao here on Thursday.

After flagging off 300 Swachh Auto Tipper vehicles at HMDA grounds besides IMAX theatre here, Rama Rao said that a fleet of 2,500 Swachh Autos were already engaged in garbage collection in the city.

In tune with the growth of the city and population, additional vehicles were being procured and pressed into service. As part of the initiative, 650 new Swachh Autos were introduced and they were handed over to the beneficiaries, he said.

Instead of treating sanitation as a responsibility of government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone, citizens should also become part of the exercise and segregate the waste and hand it over to the Swachh Autos, the Minister said.

The administration has been handling sanitation in the city with a special agenda and the number of garbage transfer stations have been increased considerably apart from introducing refuse compactors, Rama Rao pointed out.

Amid concerns of a second wave of coronavirus, the Minister asked the sanitation workers to work more efficiently as they did during the lockdown last year.

