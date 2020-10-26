Hyderabad: KTR hands over 1,152 2BHK flats to beneficiaries

The government had spent Rs.9 lakh for construction of each house worth Rs.40 lakh. Amenities like an Anganwadi, Basthi Dawakhana and library were provided in the Dignity Housing colony.

By | Published: 3:00 pm 3:03 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated and handed over 1,152 2BHK flats to beneficiaries at Ziaguda, Ghode-ki-Khabar and Kattela Mandi.

The houses, constructed at a cost of Rs.95.58 crore as part of the Telangana State government’s prestigious Dignity Housing programme, were handed over to 840 beneficiaries at Ziaguda, 192 in Ghode-ki-Khabar and 120 in Kattela Mandi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao asked the people not to believe in middle men to get a house and added that the officials concerned would identify the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

The government had spent Rs.9 lakh for construction of each house worth Rs.40 lakh. Amenities like an Anganwadi, Basthi Dawakhana and library were provided in the Dignity Housing colony.

Will be handing over more than 1150 2BHK houses built under #DignityHousing program at Kattela Mandi, Jiya Guda & Ghode ki Khabar😊 All the slums in these locations have been redeveloped into beautiful homes in a community with amenities for all Before & After; some pics below pic.twitter.com/cwa703fDRM — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 25, 2020

“All the slums in these locations have been redeveloped into beautiful homes in a community with amenities for all,” the Minister tweeted.