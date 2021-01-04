Hyderabad: LB Nagar most affected due to floods

GHMC’s LB Nagar zone is now focusing on establishing a new stormwater drain network in addition to improving the existing drain network

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar zone was among the areas that suffered a lot of damage during the October 2020 floods, with some places in the zone submerged under water for nine days and a few lake bunds getting damaged as well. As many as 170 colonies were also flooded during the heavy rains.

The GHMC’s LB Nagar zone is now focusing on establishing a new stormwater drain network in addition to improving the existing drain network.

Accordingly, officials have conducted a detailed study on the existing stormwater drain network and the measures to be taken for improving the flow of water down into the River Musi without causing much damage.

“Currently, there is a major drain network of 40,137 metres and we have chalked out plans to establish an additional drain network of 33,512 m. This is to ensure free flow of water from the lakes into the River Musi,” LB Nagar zone Commissioner Upender Reddy said, adding that a few lakes in the zone, including Mangavai Kunta, Patel Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, Ramanthapur Cheruvu, Chinna Cheruvu, Nagole Cheruvu, Kummari Kunta, Bathukamma Kunta and Kapra Cheruvu lack any provisions to enable flow of water downstream.

Under the Nagole catchment area, officials are proposing remodeling of the existing drain network and establishing a new network to ensure a chain link network facilitating flow of water into Musi.

Under these plans, drain alignment from Pedda Cheruvu to Chinna Cheruvu, from Chinna Cheruvu to Bandlaguda Cheruvu, from Bandlaguda Cheruvu to Nagole Cheruvu and from Nagole cheruvu to River Musi is being mooted.

Improving drain network

Catchments Amount (in cr)

Nagole 212.80

Saroornagar 148.88

Kummarikunta 72.59

Total: 434.27 cr

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .