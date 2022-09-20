Hyderabad: Lions are healthy, clarifies Nehru Zoo Park after visitor raises concern

Hyderabad: After a visitor took to Twitter to point out the ‘poor health’ of lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in the city, the officials concerned said that the statement is misleading and all the 20 lions are healthy except two.

“The misleading statement is strongly condemned as lions in Nehru Zoological Park are healthy except two which are under treatment. Authorities are taking care of animals through experienced zoo veterinary surgeons by regular vaccination and deworming as per schedule,” the statement said.

A Twitter user, Aarihant Aaryan, after he visited the zoo, wrote, “I found the lions at the Nehru Park to be extremely sick. Most of my friends who have been to the zoo shared the same thoughts. Though I don’t have evidence to prove my views, a proper medical checkup for those animals would be amazing. Please help.”

He tagged Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who replied saying that necessary action is being taken.

“We will have the Nehru Zoological Park Veterinarians examine the Lions. Thanks for bringing this to my attention Aarihant,” the minister tweeted.

The Nehru Zoological Park, one of the biggest zoos in the country has 20 lions – 8 African and 12 Asiatic. The two ill lions are Asian lionesses and have been undergoing treatment for the last two years. They are said to be showing signs of improvement.