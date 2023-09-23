| Hyderabad Listed Among Top 50 Most Surveilled Cities In The World

According to the list released by the World of Statistics on its official X handle recently, Hyderabad found a place in the list of the top 50 most surveilled cities in the world.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:05 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

With an average of 321 cameras per square mile, the city is at 41st position on the list of the world’s most surveilled cities. Prior to Hyderabad, Delhi held the 22nd position in India, boasting 1490 cameras per square mile.

Claiming the top spot as the world’s most extensively surveilled city is Shenzhen, China, where the average number of cameras per square mile is a staggering 7462. Remarkably, China dominates the upper ranks of this list, occupying the top 21 positions.

Most surveilled cities in the world (cameras per square mile): 1. 🇨🇳 Shenzhen: 7,462

2. 🇨🇳 Wuhan: 6,488

3. 🇨🇳 Shanghai: 5,239

4-20. 🇨🇳 Different cities of China

21. 🇨🇳 Beijing: 1,500

22. 🇮🇳 Delhi: 1,490

35. 🇰🇷 Seoul: 618

40. 🇸🇬 Singapore: 387

41. 🇮🇳 Hyderabad: 321

— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) September 22, 2023