Sunshine record big win in HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Riding on a 60-run knock from Abhinav, Sunshine defeated SA Amberpet by five wickets in the HCA C Division one-day league in Hyderabad on Friday.



Brief Scores: A Division one-day league:

Mayura CC 65/4 in 20 overs lost to Roshanara 66/0 in 6.4 overs (RA Hitesh Kumar 33no); Sungrace 134/8 in 20 overs (Vinayak 44no, Aditya Sahu 4/12) bt Swastik union 103/5 in 20 overs (Aditya Sahu 49); Picket CC 102/8 in 26 overs (Yash P 31) lost to International 103/6 in 29.3 overs; Shalimar XI 148 in 43 overs (Md Amear 49) bt New Stars 73 in 29.1 overs (Vedanth Yadav 40no; Shaik Shareef 3/26); SA Amberpet 131 in 37.4 overs (Sai Rishi G 47) lost to Sunshine 132/5 in 27 overs (Abhinav 60; K Krishna 3/39); Victory CC 74 in 23.5 overs (P Pranay 4/25, P Sharat 3/24) lost to Walker Town 75/3 in 18.3 overs (P Ganesh Reddy 35);

CK Blues 86 in 34.3 overs (Rohit 3/19) lost to Bharat 90/6 in 21.2 overs (Irfan 39).

