Hyderabad Literary Festival to be held between January 27 and 29

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:26 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: The thirteenth edition of Hyderabad Literary Fest (HLF) is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad between January 27 and 29, 2023. This year literary fest will feature Germany as guest nation and Konkani is the Indian language in focus, according to a press release.

The literary festival will be a multidisciplinary, multilingual event that draws over a hundred writers, artists, academics, scholars, publishers from India and abroad each year. Started in 2010, the Hyderabad Literary Festival has emerged as an important event in the cultural calendar of the country. It represents the rich and cosmopolitan ethos of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as the vibrant spirit of the modern Cyberabad.

HLF 2023 is organized by the ‘Hyderabad Literary Trust’ with the support of several literary and cultural organizations, and publishing houses. After hosting this festival online through the pandemic years, this year the audience will witness the power of the hybrid technology at HLF-2023.

The literary trust will host its regular features that includes talks, panel discussions, stage talks, film shows, exhibitions, workshops, cultural evenings, and events for children and young audiences.

This year, the HLF will witness, Jerry Pinto’s poetry, a dance demonstration on Sarojini Naidu’s poems, Bharti Kapadia and Manjari Chaturvedi’s works at the exhibition, an authentic evening of Fugdi and Dhalo by a group of Konkani dancers, Usha Akella’s ‘Hum Aisich Bolte’, stand-up comedy and many more that promises to enliven the audience.

Key speakers include eminent Indian Speakers, Damodar Mauzo, P Sainath, Deepti Naval, along with two German Speakers Helena Bukowski and Christopher Kloeble, and several others. The HLF will be organised at Vidyaranya High School, Saifabad.