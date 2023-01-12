Hyderabad: Little Flower High School celebrates its Awards Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Little Flower High School celebrated its Awards Day here on Thursday. Industries and Commerce director D Krishna Bhaskar who was the chief guest encouraged students to look beyond the traditional avenues of professional careers and choose multifarious choices available today.

Retired IPS officer and an alumnus of the 1972 batch, Durga Prasad appreciated the school on its achievements and urged the students to enjoy their school life. Major General (retired) and an alumnus of the batch of 1976, Srinivas Rao congratulated the NCC students and appreciated their work.

Awards were given away to students of the previous batch (2021-2022) and students of all the classes. The Golden Jubilee batch of 1972 which instituted two awards (cash prize and trophies) — Best All Rounder Girl and Best All Rounder Boy—in the memory of their principal late Rev.Bro. Dominic were presented to Anshika Reddy and ParthPandhre of Class IX. K Sridevi, mother of K Netra, General Secretary also took part in the event in which students put up an enthralling entertainment which had the guests tapping their feet.