Hyderabad: Abdominal aorta rupture treated by stenting at Kamineni Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, on Friday said they have successfully conducted a complex heart surgery on a 42-year-old patient Sanjay Kumar, hailing from Maharashtra.

The patient’s abdominal aorta, which is the largest blood vessel in the human body and runs from the heart through the centre of the chest and abdomen to the legs, was ruptured and a stent needed to be inserted. A ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm can result in bleeding and death of the patient, doctors said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Madhi movie team joins Green India Challenge

Dr Vishal V Khante, senior CT surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar said, “the patient’s blood pressure reading came in at 90/60. So, we decided to insert a stent in his abdominal aorta. If this condition was not treated, the patient would die in a very short period of time.”

CT surgeons Dr Vishal V Khante, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, cardiac anaesthesiologist, Dr Suresh Kumar, senior cardiologist, Dr Sagar Chandra Buyar and nursing team participated in the surgery.